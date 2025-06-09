Giannoulias Legislative Initiatives Approved by General Assembly Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Several initiatives spearheaded by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias aimed at enhancing road safety, bolstering library security and modernizing the office to boost efficiency were approved by state lawmakers.



“This legislative session we have made a great deal of progress in areas that will make a real difference in the everyday lives of Illinoisans,” said Giannoulias, referring to the bills passed out of the General Assembly during its spring legislative session that recently ended and now await consideration by Governor JB Pritzker. They include:



Making Roads Safer

House Bill 1226 calls for enhanced safeguards to bolster road safety while increasing the age at which Illinois drivers must take a behind-the-wheel driving test from 79 to 87.



The bill would establish new procedures aimed at preventing unsafe motorists – regardless of age – from driving. If a motorist’s driving skills begin to significantly decline or cognitive or medical issues prevent safe driving, immediate relatives could request that the Secretary of State’s office review a submitted written report, which could require the driver to undergo a driving test or submit a medical report from their physician.



Illinois is currently one of only five states that do not allow immediate family members to

report concerns about a relative’s driving ability. In addition, Illinois is the only state in

the nation that requires a behind-the-wheel driving test for seniors based on age.



HB 1226 was sponsored by State Representative Jay Hoffman (113th District-Belleville) and State Senator Ram Villivalam (8th District-Chicago).



Protecting Public Libraries & Librarians

Amid an alarming increase in threats of violence to libraries and librarians across Illinois, Senate Bill 1550 would enable the Secretary of State’s office to issue security grants for libraries throughout the state, ensuring their ability to provide a safe environment for patrons, employees and the community.



Under the legislation, grant applicants would have the ability to request funding to install things like security cameras, silent alarms, or security checkpoints.



SB 1550 was sponsored by State Senator Laura Murphy (28th District-Des Plaines) and State Representative Michael Coffey Jr. (95th District-Springfield).



Modernizing State Court of Claims

House Bill 1576 would modernize the way the Illinois Court of Claims functions and expedite the business of the court, which is reliant on paper filings and in-person sessions that can cause delays.



The measure enables the court to hold sessions remotely and allows the public to file claims, provide evidence or testimony, and pay fees electronically.



HB 1576 was sponsored by State Representative Terra Costa Howard (42nd District-Lombard) and State Senator Michael Halpin (36th District-Rock Island).



Preventing CDL Exam Cheating

House Bill 2983 is a piece of multi-pronged legislation that would add protections to prevent Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) exam cheating, allow the office to administer tests online and enhance bicycle safety.



The measure criminalizes any attempt to have someone else provide answers to an individual taking a CDL exam, including attempts to use a hidden microphone or cell phone.



The bill would also enhance the office’s Rules of the Road publication and driver education courses to include information about the laws and best practices for safely sharing the road with bicyclists and pedestrians. It also requires that a vehicle overtaking a bicycle make a lane change into another available lane before passing the cyclist.



HB 2983 was sponsored by State Representative Edgar González Jr. (23rd District-Chicago) and State Senator Steve Stadelman (34th District-Rockford).



Safeguarding Personal Information

Senate Bill 1467 enhances protections for the personal information contained in vehicle records, making its confidentiality consistent with that of driver licenses and ID cards.



The measure classifies an individual’s photograph, signature, social security number, email address and medical information included in vehicle records as confidential, protecting it from third-party access.



SB 1467 was sponsored by State Senator Ram Villivalam (8th District-Chicago) and State Representative Michael Kelly (15th District-Chicago).