



SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias kicked off the office’s multi-faceted “One Road. One Focus” public safety campaign that raises awareness about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.

The effort features: 1) a new video requirement for student drivers; 2) billboard ads to raise awareness; and 3) expanded distracted driving patrols.

Geared toward younger drivers, the initiative coincides with Distracted Driving Awareness Month, observed every April to raise awareness and encourage safer driving practices. In 2023, nearly 3,300 people were killed and over 300,000 people were injured in car crashes involving distracted drivers, latest figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveal.

“Despite understanding the dangers, people still give in to the temptation to pick up their phone while behind the wheel. This ‘intexticated driving’ is the drunk driving of our time and is 100 percent preventable,” Giannoulias said. “Our ‘One Road, One Focus’ campaign seeks to spark a cultural shift in our collective behavior to make Illinois roads safer and save lives.”

“Distracted driving threatens the safety of other motorists, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists and causes tragic reverberations throughout communities,” said Rita Kreslin, Executive Director of Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM), which has developed its own distracted driving prevention and education program. “To ensure the safety of our roadways, we must instill good habits that protect everyone who uses them.”

The Secretary of State’s office has instituted a new requirement for teen drivers to watch a video that details the consequences of distracted driving when applying for a learner’s permit. The video, titled “One Road. One Focus,” illustrates how the tragic effects of dangerous driving behaviors ripple through families, friends and communities. Over 165,000 high school students seeking their learner’s permit this year will watch the video.



Awareness Billboards

The office has rolled out a billboard campaign encouraging travelers to “Stop Texting, Start Driving.” A total of 15 billboard ads, which have been donated by Springfield-based WC Media Inc., are currently placed throughout the state.



Distracted Driving Patrols

Using $77,000 in grant funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the office is also coordinating additional Illinois Secretary of State Police patrols to enforce distracted driving laws in high-volume crash areas throughout the year. The patrols will issue tickets and also serve as a deterrent to drivers who may be tempted toward distraction.



