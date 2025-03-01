Giannoulias Launches Interactive Portal to Determine Whether Illinoisans Need a REAL ID Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - To accommodate the recent surge in demand, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias introduced a new designated “Get A REAL ID” portal on the homepage of its website – www.ilsos.gov – so Illinoisans can determine: 1) if they need a REAL ID before the May 7 federal enforcement period begins; and 2) how to find a walk-in location or schedule an appointment near them.



The office has also announced new Saturday hours at 12 DMV facilities exclusively for REAL ID services and expanded Saturday hours at six DMVs beginning March 1 through May 10.



The ‘REAL ID Saturday’ facilities that will accommodate exclusively REAL ID requests will be open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. include Chicago West (7301 W. Lexington Ave.) and the following suburban facilities: Addison, Aurora, Des Plaines, Elgin, Joliet, Lake Zurich, Melrose Park, Plano, St. Charles, Waukegan and Woodstock.



“To meet the demand for REAL IDs, we’ve established Saturday hours at 12 Chicago-area DMVs specifically to serve Illinoisans who need a REAL ID before the May 7 federal enforcement period,” Giannoulias said. “But before visiting a DMV, I’m imploring everyone to make absolutely certain that you need a REAL ID. Most Illinoisans do not need one before May 7 and they can still get one after that date.”



In addition, six DMV appointment-only locations currently open on Saturdays will expand their operations for an additional five hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Chicago North (5401 N. Elston Ave.), Deerfield, Lombard, Naperville, Schaumburg and Springfield (Wabash Avenue). Appointments at these facilities must be made in advance.



Finally, these nine appointment-only facilities currently open on Saturdays will keep their 7:30 a.m. to Noon hours: Bloomington, Champaign, Chicago South (9901 S. Martin Luther King Dr.), Granite City, Marion, Midlothian, Peoria, Rockford (Central) and Silvis. Appointments at these facilities must be made in advance.



Last week, the office increased the number of available daily appointments by nearly 2,500 at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and the suburbs.



Prior to going to a DMV for a REAL ID, Giannoulias stressed that that Illinoisans should make sure they need a REAL ID before the May 7 federal deadline, adding the demand for REAL IDs has made it challenging for the public to access other services at DMVs: Individuals who have a valid U.S. passport, global entry card or military identification and those under the age of 18 will not need a REAL ID to fly domestically on a commercial aircraft or visit certain federal facilities, such as a military base or federal courthouse as of May 7.

REAL IDs are not mandatory for driving a vehicle or required for valid identification or proof of citizenship.

Illinoisans will still be able to apply for a REAL ID after May 7 and non-REAL ID identification – driver’s licenses and State IDs – will remain valid until the printed expiration date. Meanwhile, TSA has not provided details on how it plans to enforce the REAL ID Act once the enforcement date arrives, suggesting it will implement a “phased enforcement approach” over a two-year period, which could allow travelers to board flights with warnings about the requirement.



Individuals applying for a REAL ID must do so in-person at an Illinois DMV and are required to present: A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver’s license or state ID. Article continues after sponsor message Illinois residents can go online to access an interactive checklist to make sure they have

the documents they need before heading to a DMV.



