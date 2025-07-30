SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is launching a statewide advocacy campaign aimed at preventing insurance companies from using socio-economic data – such as credit scores, zip codes and age – to charge Illinoisans higher auto insurance rates.



As part of his “Driving Change” campaign, Giannoulias is seeking input from Illinoisans, asking them to share their stories about unfair and discriminatory ratemaking practices employed by auto insurance companies. Giannoulias launched the campaign today in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, joined by supporters including AARP Illinois and legislative sponsors State Senator Ram Villivalam (8th District – Chicago) and State Representative Rita Mayfield (60th District – Waukegan).



“As Secretary of State, I strongly believe that an individual’s driving record should serve as the primary factor that’s analyzed when setting auto insurance rates,” Giannoulias said. “Insurance companies need to implement a ratemaking process that’s fair and transparent. The current system results in fewer Illinoisans being able to afford insurance and fewer opting to pay for it, making our roads less safe for everyone.”



“Older drivers in Illinois are the safest drivers, and their auto insurance rates should reflect this,” said Philippe Largent, State Director for AARP Illinois. “On behalf of our 1.7 million members across the state, we applaud Secretary Giannoulias for his interest in finding a ratemaking process that does not discriminate against drivers for their age. And we look forward to working with his office, the insurance industry and the General Assembly to develop criteria that ensures Illinois’ safe drivers are not penalized for non-driving related factors. They deserve rates that are as low and fair as possible.”



A new Secretary of State website – www.ilsos.gov/drivingchange – enables Illinoisans to learn more about the issue and easily share their stories about unfair and discriminatory ratemaking practices by insurance companies. The site also allows users to email their State Representative and Senator and urge them to support reforming the current system.

Over the next several weeks, the Secretary of State’s office is also conducting a series of Town Hall meetings across the state to gather local input and help inform legislation to be filed in the next general assembly session. Locations and times of the Town Hall meetings will be posted on www.ilsos.gov/drivingchange.

Upcoming Town Hall meetings:

August 20 – Chicago, South Side

August 26 – South Suburbs

September 3 – Metro East

September 17 – Champaign

September 22 – Chicago, West Side

September 24 – Peoria

October 1 – Rockford

October 15 – Springfield

Illinois-focused studies have revealed ratemaking inequities and disparities, including insurers on average increasing rates on senior drivers and charging consumers with a safe driving record and poor credit hundreds of dollars more than someone with a DUI conviction and excellent credit. As a result, drivers from disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately suffer.



The launch of the campaign comes as insurance rates for both homes and automobiles are skyrocketing. According to Insurify, Illinois auto insurance rates increased 18% in 2024 and are projected to increase another 4% in 2025, bringing the projected annual cost of full coverage to $2,050. Meanwhile, new tariffs are expected to cause auto part prices to climb and result in insurance rates soaring even higher.



Along with factors like credit reports, address and age, insurance companies are using third-party site data from sources like social media and common cell phone apps, which can be used in a discriminatory way to unfairly determine rates.



In addition, State Farm announced earlier this month that it would start hiking homeowners insurance rates by more than 27 percent, prompting Governor JB Pritzker to call on the Legislature to find a solution.



Like most states, Illinois requires every vehicle owner to buy insurance, but it is one of only two states – along with Wyoming – that doesn’t require prior rate review to protect insurance customers from excessive or unfair rates.

