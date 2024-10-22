SPRINGFIELD - Kicking off national Teen Driver Safety Week, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced his office is spearheading a multi-faceted campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

The office’s “One Road. One Focus” campaign — specifically geared toward educating teen drivers about the consequences of distracted driving — includes a new requirement for teens to watch a video that details the consequences of dangerous driving behaviors during their learner’s permit phase before they receive their driver’s license.

The office is also partnering with Illinois State Police (ISP) and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to identify areas prone to crashes and designate them as Distracted Driver Corridors throughout the state.

Launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Authority (NHTSA), Teen Driver Safety Week reinforces young drivers’ understanding of the impact of their behind-the-wheel decisions. According to NHTSA data, drivers 15-34 are most likely to be distracted at the time of fatal crashes.

“Decisions made behind the wheel impact all road users, whether that’s other drivers, passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists or the families waiting at home for their loved one’s safe arrival,” Giannoulias said. “The mentality of valuing a text message over lives is completely unacceptable. We’re committed to changing behaviors to make Illinois roads safer and to save lives.”

Giannoulias is partnering with Brenda Protz, a Springfield woman who lost her 14-year-old daughter Jenna in a distracted driving incident that also took the lives of three others, including her daughter’s best friend and her paternal grandparents. A young driver, charged with aggravated use of an electronic communications device and improper lane usage, crossed a median causing the crash.

“Distracted driving is a nationwide epidemic. My daughter Jenna and her friend Holly were only 14 when their lives ended,” Protz said. “I have made it my mission to try and save the lives of others by spreading awareness about the different types of distracted driving, and what those actions can do to a family.”

The office is also working with stakeholders, including IDOT, ISP and road safety advocates like Chicago-based Bike Lane Uprising.

“Every year, ISP troopers issue thousands of citations and warnings for distracted driving. Despite this, our troopers still respond to hundreds of crashes, many the result of distracted driving," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "ISP will continue to work with Illinois Secretary of State Giannoulias and the campaign to combat distracted driving."

“Improving safety, eliminating crashes and saving lives requires a team effort,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “We know distracted driving is a problem across all age groups, but with teens, in particular. We look forward to working with all stakeholders on potential solutions as we strive to drive down the number of fatalities on Illinois roads to zero, the only acceptable number.”

“Vulnerable road users like bicyclists and pedestrians are being killed and injured at disproportionately high rates as a result of distracted driving, rising to the level of a public health crisis,” said Christina Whitehouse, founder of Bike Lane Uprising. “We welcome the Illinois Secretary of State’s initiatives to address this issue and we urge other governmental agencies to explore additional opportunities to make our roadways safer.”

Along with the video that teens will be required to view while in their learner’s permit phase, other initiatives include:

Partnering with IDOT and the Illinois General Assembly to declare new safety corridors in areas that have experienced a spike in crashes related to dangerous driving behaviors, including distracted driving. Signage in the corridors would alert drivers of the increased risk. Ohio introduced a similar measure, resulting in 30% fewer traffic crashes and 31% fewer injury crashes since the corridors were created in 2018.

Collaborating with ISP to identify and coordinate Illinois Secretary of State Police patrols to enforce distracted driving laws in high-volume crash areas. The office will build on existing partnerships with law enforcement related to Scott’s Law and DUI enforcement.

Working with members of the General Assembly to create a grant program for law enforcement agencies to combat distracted driving and target initiatives geared towards their own community needs.

Partnering with state’s attorneys to boost the revocation of driving privileges of individuals who have caused great bodily harm while charges are processed.

