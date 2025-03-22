Giannoulias Kicks Off 2025 Summer Job Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office is now accepting applications for its third annual summer job program.



Approximately 150 positions are available for college, trade school, graduate school students or graduating high school students who are enrolled in college or trade school in the fall. Job offerings include working in one of the 25 departments in the Secretary of State’s office or at a DMV.



“Our summer job program allows young people to explore career opportunities, earn money and build valuable skillsets,” Giannoulias said. “This type of hands-on work also builds toward future academic and professional success and can translate into long-term benefits for our communities.”



Along with building job and people skills for students, the program bolsters the office’s customer service efforts during the busy summer months.



Available positions include working in Secretary of State offices in Chicago, surrounding suburbs, Springfield and downstate facility locations. Under the program, college and trade school students earn $17 per hour and specific contractual intern positions for graduate and law school students earn $25 per hour.



Interested applicants can apply at www.ilsos.gov/summerjobs and must submit a resume, application, and cover letter explaining their interest in working at the Secretary of State’s office. Applicants may list up to three choices for their preferred work location.



Summer employees can begin their employment as early as May 12, 2025.