SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias has awarded more than $1.3 million to 2,484 Illinois public school libraries throughout Illinois.

The grants, awarded in the spring of every fiscal year, support school library services for Illinois students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade. Resources and services provided through the grant include library books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.

“Illinois students deserve to have access to quality library resources, including learning materials, books and online services at our public schools,” Giannoulias said. “Libraries serve as places of knowledge, learning and discovery and this funding will help equip them to educate and inspire our future generations.”

Based on a statutory formula, school districts receive $0.885 per student for their enrollment at each school having a qualified library. Funding for the program originates from the General Revenue Fund and is appropriated by the Illinois General Assembly.

“The school district library grant is an investment into the futures of all Illinois students. With this funding, library staff provide a rich array of materials, including books, online resources, and technology, to meet the educational needs and spark the interests of all K-12 students in all areas of our state,” said Chiddix and Evans Junior High School Librarian and Illinois Library Association Executive Board Director-at-Large Michelle Glatt. “We appreciate and commend Illinois leaders, especially Secretary of State and State Librarian Giannoulias, for their commitment to school libraries and the young people they serve.”

“Throughout Illinois, school librarians are thankful to receive these grants from Secretary Giannoulias to improve our libraries,” said Jacob Roskovensky, Danville School District Librarian and President of The Association of Illinois School Library Educators (AISLE), which provides leadership and support for the development, promotion, and improvement of school libraries. “In some districts, this funding is the sole source of revenue to purchase books. These grants allow school librarians to continue to bolster their educational offerings, ensuring that all Illinois students have opportunities to learn.”

View a list of the school libraries that received funding here.

