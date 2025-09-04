SPRINGFIELD - As a part of his Driving Change campaign, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias hosted a third virtual Town Hall for Metro East residents Wednesday evening to discuss the skyrocketing cost of auto insurance. Between the first three virtual Town Halls, over 600 Illinoisans have participated to learn more about the issue and share their stories.

Residents shared their first-hand accounts of auto insurance rates increasing due to a recent move, a poor credit score or advanced age – reasons that have nothing to do with their driving record. This was the third of a series of virtual Town Hall meetings that the Secretary of State’s office is conducting over the next several weeks to gather feedback from Illinoisans to help inform state legislation for members of the General Assembly to consider.

Eight of the 10 highest rates of uninsured drivers in Illinois are found in Metro East ZIP codes, which also rank among those with the lowest average credit scores – a factor that, under the current system, causes insurance rates to increase dramatically. Because of high rates, many people risk driving without insurance, making roads less safe for everyone.

“As Secretary of State, I strongly believe that an individual’s driving record should serve as the primary factor that’s analyzed when setting auto insurance rates,” Giannoulias said. “Insurance companies need to implement a ratemaking process that’s fair and transparent. The current system results in fewer Illinoisans being able to afford insurance and fewer opting to pay for it, making our roads less safe for everyone.”

“I was in the 60615 ZIP code, and I moved here to the 60653 ZIP code, only five blocks away. Even at that time it went up about $70. I called and complained about it...And I said, ‘look at my record. I have none so I should not be penalized,’” said Nadine Rosemon.

Also in attendance was AARP Illinois State President Alan Hollenbeck, State Sens. Chris Belt (57th District – East St. Louis) and Napoleon Harris (15th District – Homewood), State Rep. Katie Stuart (112th District – Collinsville), Amora Park Mayor Brian Stump and Alsip Mayor John Ryan.

The virtual Town Hall meetings are part of the recently launched “Driving Change” advocacy campaign – aimed at preventing insurance companies from using socio-economic data, such as credit scores, ZIP codes and age, to unfairly charge Illinoisans higher auto insurance rates. As a result, drivers from disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately suffer.

In addition, Giannoulias has launched a website – www.ilsos.gov/drivingchange – enabling Illinoisans to learn more about the issue and easily share their stories about unfair and discriminatory ratemaking practices currently used by insurance companies. The site also allows residents to email their state representative and senator and urge them to support reforming the current system.

A full recording of the virtual Town Hall meeting is available here

The Secretary of State’s office will host additional virtual Town Hall meetings across the state, including:

September 17 – Champaign

September 22 – Chicago, West Side

September 24 – Peoria

October 1 – Rockford

October 15 – Springfield

Registration information for the town halls can be found at ilsos.gov/drivingchangeschedule.

Background:

Illinois-focused studies have revealed ratemaking inequities and disparities, including insurers on average increasing rates on senior drivers and charging consumers with a safe driving record and poor credit hundreds of dollars more than someone with a DUI conviction and excellent credit.



The launch of the campaign comes as insurance rates for both homes and automobiles are skyrocketing. According to Insurify, Illinois auto insurance rates increased 18% in 2024 and are projected to increase another 4% in 2025, bringing the projected annual cost of full coverage to $2,050. Meanwhile, new tariffs are expected to cause auto parts to climb and result in insurance rates soaring even higher.



Along with factors like credit reports, ZIP code and age, insurance companies are using third-party site data from sources like social media and common cell phone apps, which can be used in a discriminatory way to unfairly determine rates.



Like most states, Illinois requires every vehicle owner to buy insurance, but it is one of only two states – along with Wyoming – that doesn’t require prior rate review to protect insurance customers from excessive or unfair rates.

