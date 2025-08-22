Giannoulias Hosts First Driving Change Town Hall With Over 250 Community Residents Residents Shared Impactful Stories Around Discriminatory Practices Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – More than 250 South Side residents took part in Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ first virtual Town Hall Wednesday evening to discuss the skyrocketing cost of auto insurance.



South Side residents shared, either on video or in the chat, their first-hand accounts of auto insurance rates increasing due to a recent move, a poor credit score or advanced age – reasons that have nothing to do with their driving record. This was the first of a series of virtual Town Hall meetings that the Secretary of State’s office is conducting over the next several weeks to gather feedback from Illinoisans to help inform state legislation for members of the General Assembly to consider.



“As Secretary of State, I strongly believe that an individual’s driving record should serve as the primary factor that’s analyzed when setting auto insurance rates,” Giannoulias said. “Insurance companies need to implement a ratemaking process that’s fair and transparent. The current system results in fewer Illinoisans being able to afford insurance and fewer opting to pay for it, making our roads less safe for everyone.”



“This is classic redlining. Using zip code to determine car insurance rates rather than driving records. This is discriminatory,” Kimberly Nevels said.



“I am now being charged $132 more per month living in the South Chicago neighborhood than I did living in a more affluent neighborhood. I absolutely feel like this is a big issue. We're being priced out...,” said Sandra Herrera.



“I am a retired person. I live in Auburn Gresham and my zip code is 60620. My insurance rate in 2022 was $295. In 2023, it went up to $365. 2024, it's at $405, and in 2025 now, I'm at $429. My credit score is over 800. I do not drive a lot. My daughter, she pays, in the same zip code, $150 for her car. I see this as age discrimination,” said Elaine Wilson.



Also in attendance was AARP Illinois State Director Phillipe Largent, State Sens. Mattie Hunter (3rd District – Chicago) and Robert Peters (13th District – Chicago), State Reps. Kam Buckner (26th District – Chicago), Kimberly du Buclet (5th District – Chicago), Marcus Evans (33rd District – Chicago) and Rita Mayfield (60th District – Waukegan) and Alderperson Pat Dowell (3rd Ward – Chicago).



The virtual Town Hall meetings are part of the recently launched “Driving Change” advocacy campaign – aimed at preventing insurance companies from using socio-economic data, such as credit scores, zip codes and age, to unfairly charge Illinoisans higher auto insurance rates. As a result, drivers from disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately suffer.



In addition, Giannoulias has launched a website – www.ilsos.gov/drivingchange – enabling Illinoisans to learn more about the issue and easily share their stories about unfair and discriminatory ratemaking practices currently used by insurance companies. The site also allows residents to email their state representative and senator and urge them to support reforming the current system. Article continues after sponsor message The Secretary of State’s office will host additional virtual Town Hall meetings across the state, including: August 26 – South Suburbs/Matteson

September 3 – Metro East

September 17 – Champaign

September 22 – Chicago, West Side

September 24 – Peoria

October 1 – Rockford

October 15 – Springfield Registration information for the town halls can be found at ilsos.gov/drivingchangeschedule.



Background: Illinois-focused studies have revealed ratemaking inequities and disparities, including insurers on average increasing rates on senior drivers and charging consumers with a safe driving record and poor credit hundreds of dollars more than someone with a DUI conviction and excellent credit.



The launch of the campaign comes as insurance rates for both homes and automobiles are skyrocketing. According to Insurify, Illinois auto insurance rates increased 18% in 2024 and are projected to increase another 4% in 2025, bringing the projected annual cost of full coverage to $2,050. Meanwhile, new tariffs are expected to cause auto parts to climb and result in insurance rates soaring even higher.



Along with factors like credit reports, zip code and age, insurance companies are using third-party site data from sources like social media and common cell phone apps, which can be used in a discriminatory way to unfairly determine rates.



Like most states, Illinois requires every vehicle owner to buy insurance, but it is one of only two states – along with Wyoming – that doesn't require prior rate review to protect insurance customers from excessive or unfair rates.