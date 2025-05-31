SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias honored the legacy and impact of former Governor and Secretary of State Jim Edgar today with the formal dedication of the Jim Edgar Reading Room at the Illinois State Library.

Giannoulias, who also serves as State Libarian, was joined by a bipartisan group of state officials, including Governor JB Pritzker and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, to dedicate the Reading Room and celebrate Edgar’s vital contributions to Illinois’ library and literacy programs.

“It’s a privilege to honor the legacy of Governor Jim Edgar – an incredible statesman, advocate and friend – for his career of service to our state and its citizens,” Giannoulias said. “The Jim Edgar Reading Room enshrines the former Governor and Secretary of State’s legacy and indelible contributions to our state’s library, which continue to have a profound impact throughout our state.”

Giannoulias drafted House Joint Resolution 0025, which formally names the Reading Room in Edgar’s honor. The bipartisan resolution was adopted unanimously in April.

“Governor Jim Edgar has a relentless passion for upholding our political institutions, and a seemingly unlimited energy to continue bettering them,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From the construction of the new Illinois State Library, to extensive rural library investments, to his nationally-renowned adult literacy program, Jim has connected so many across our state with new opportunities to learn, read, and grow. There is no more fitting tribute to him than the Illinois State Library Reading Room, a place that holds within its shelves the values that Jim has exemplified and fought for throughout his life: civic engagement, public good, and intellectual freedom.”

“I’m proud to join Governor Pritzker and Secretary Giannoulias in honoring my friend and mentor, Governor Jim Edgar,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “Throughout his many years of public service, Governor Edgar was a champion of Illinois’ library system and literacy programs, and he took immense pride in our state’s rich literary heritage. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate his legacy than by dedicating a reading room in the library he helped build.”

Serving as State Librarian during his term as Secretary of State, Edgar oversaw the construction of the Illinois State Library building, which was dedicated in June 1990. The room honoring Edgar houses the Illinois Authors’ Collection, a fitting tribute as Edgar assisted in the selection of the 35 authors who were given the honor of having their names engraved on the edifice of the building.

Known to his staff as “The Reader,” Edgar tirelessly advocated for libraries and literacy programs throughout his career in public service. His achievements include initiating the Read Illinois program to showcase the state’s literary heritage, establishing ILLINET Online – a library circulation system and resource sharing catalogue, and developing an adult literacy program that became a national model.

Edgar was raised in Charleston and served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1977 to 1979, as the 35th Illinois Secretary of State from 1981 to 1991 and as the 38th Governor of Illinois from 1991 to 1999.

