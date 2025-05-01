Giannoulias Honors Organ & Tissue Donation Poster Contest Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias today announced the winners of the office’s 2025 Organ & Tissue Donor Poster Contest.



Katherine Bersnak, a 5th grader at St. Francis Xavier School in suburban La Grange took the top prize. The Secretary of State’s office will distribute Katherine’s poster to schools, libraries and DMVs throughout the state to encourage Illinoisans to sign up to become organ and tissue donors.



“As we highlight the importance of organ donation this month, it’s important to encourage and empower young people and provide them with the knowledge and tools to become advocates in their communities and amplify their voices for positive change,” Giannoulias said. “Congratulations to each of the winners and all the contest participants who remind us of simple actions we can take to inform Illinoisans and save lives. We’re proud to showcase their creative talents and promote their work.”



The poster contest, held to spread awareness on the importance of organ and tissue donation during National Donate Life month, offers Illinois students a creative outlet to showcase organ and tissue donation. This year’s contest attracted over 500 submissions from communities across Illinois.



Each of the winners received a gift card to Barnes & Noble bookstore. The winners of each category for the 2025 organ and tissue donor poster contest are: K-2nd grade category Kyala Perez, 2nd grade, Charles R. Henderson Elementary School, Chicago.

3rd-5th grade category and overall winner Katherine Bersnak, 5th grade, St. Francis Xavier School, La Grange.

6th-8th grade winner Faith Gregson, 8th grade, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Red Bud.

9th-12th grade category and overall winner Wren Grajewski, freshman, Carterville High School, Carterville.

Currently, there are nearly 6.5 million people registered to become organ/tissue donors in Illinois. Nearly 4,000 individuals are currently on the waiting list, and about 300 people die each year waiting for an organ transplant. One donor can save or improve up to 25 lives. To register to become an organ/tissue donor, visit ilsos.gov.