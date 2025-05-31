SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the office’s REAL ID Saturdays program will offer expanded weekend hours for the last time this Saturday.



With fewer daily applicants since the May 7 enforcement date took effect, Giannoulias encouraged Illinoisans to come in now – and throughout the summer – for faster service.



The following DMVs will offer specialized REAL ID walk-in Saturday hours for the last time on Saturday, May 31:

Addison – 50 E. Oak St., Addison, IL 60101

Aurora – 970 N. Lake St. Suite B, Aurora, IL 60506

Chicago West – 5301 W. Lexington St., Chicago, IL 60644

Des Plaines – 1470 Lee St., Des Plaines, IL 60018

Elgin – 595 S. State, Elgin, IL 60123

Joliet – 201 S. Joyce Rd., Joliet, IL 60435

Lake Zurich – 951 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Melrose Park – 1903 N. Mannheim Rd., Melrose Park, IL 60160

Plano – 236 Mitchell Dr., Plano, IL 60545

St. Charles – 3851 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174

Waukegan – 617 S. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan, IL 60085

Woodstock – 428 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL 60098

The following DMVs will offer specialized REAL ID appointment-only Saturday hours for the last time on Saturday, May 31:

Bridgeview – 7358 W. 87th St, Bridgeview, IL 60455

Chicago North – 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60630

Chicago South – 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Chicago, IL 60628

Deerfield – 405 Lake Cook Rd., A6-9, Deerfield, IL 60015

Lombard – 837 Westmore-Meyer Rd, Unit A2, Lombard IL 60148

Midlothian – 14434 S. Pulaski, Midlothian, IL 60445

Naperville – 931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565

Orland Park – 14807 S Ravinia Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462

Schaumburg – 1227 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173

Springfield Flagship Center – 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield, IL 62723

Starting in June, eight of the preceding facilities, excluding Bridgeview and Orland Park, will revert to their normal Saturday hours, 7:30 a.m. to Noon, and resume offering other services in addition to REAL ID applications.



The Secretary of State’s office will continue offering expanded service at the REAL ID Supercenter in Chicago’s Loop, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



For Illinoisans with flight plans, it is recommended they submit their REAL ID application at least 30 days prior to the flight. A temporary driver’s license or state ID will not be accepted as a REAL ID-compliant form of identification.



The office’s REAL ID portal, available at realid.ilsos.gov, makes it easy for Illinoisans to determine: 1) if they need a REAL ID; and 2) how to find a walk-in location or schedule an appointment near them.



Individuals applying for a REAL ID must do so in-person at an Illinois DMV and are

required to present:

A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver’s license or state ID.

Illinois residents can go online to access an interactive checklist to make sure they have

the documents they need before heading to a DMV.

