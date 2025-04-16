Giannoulias Celebrates Financial Literacy Month With Book Donation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Recognizing Financial Literacy Month, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is celebrating a generous donation of books that teach children about the value of financial literacy, which every Illinois public library received.



As part of its charitable endeavors, Walmart donated 1,500 copies of Mellody Hobson’s ‘Priceless Facts about Money’ to over 750 public library branches across Illinois.



An Illinois native, Hobson is the Co-CEO & President of Ariel Investments, a global value-oriented asset management firm founded in 1983 in Chicago. Hobson is a leader in corporate boardrooms, as former chairman of Starbucks Corporation and a current director of JPMorgan Chase. She was listed among Forbes Magazine’s 100 most powerful women in the world.



Written for children, Hobson’s book illustrates with entertaining stories and facts how money works and introduces readers to fundamental principles of financial literacy and money management.



The Illinois Literacy Foundation, through the Illinois Secretary of State’s office received the books from Walmart and distribution of the books has been facilitated by the Illinois State Library.



“Mellody Hobson is one of the brightest financial minds of our generation and now children across Illinois can enjoy her book and learn valuable financial lessons at their local library,” said Giannoulias who serves as State Librarian. “We appreciate Walmart’s generous gift and its effort to enhance financial literacy opportunities for our youth.”



“My life’s passion has been to teach our nation about the importance of financial literacy as an integral part of children’s education. My hope is that this book demystifies money for kids of all ages and helps the ‘grown-ups’ that love them,” said Hobson. “I am grateful to Secretary Giannoulias and Walmart for supporting a brighter, financially healthier future for the next generation.”



“Financial literacy is a life-changing skill that opens doors to opportunity. Mellody Hobson is a barrier-breaking pioneer in the world of finance, who through her book, ‘Priceless Facts About Money’, demystifies money and financial planning for kids and adults,” said Walmart Regional Manager Adonis Clark. “This collaboration with Secretary of State Giannoulias and the Illinois Public Libraries, to ensure copies of Mellody’s best-selling book are available in every library across the state, is an example of the many ways Walmart is advancing financial literacy. We believe offering financial tools —like Mellody’s book—will empower people to live their best lives.”



Illinois Literacy Foundation (ILF) promotes literacy awareness and supports literacy programs throughout the state to benefit all residents of Illinois. The ILF supports an ecosystem of more than 100 literacy service providers, 640 public library systems and 852 public school districts to serve over 12.5 million Illinois residents.