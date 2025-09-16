Giannoulias Awards Over $28 Million in Library and Literacy Grants More than $155 Million in Grants Awarded Under Giannoulias’ Administration Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias awarded $28.3 million for library services and literacy programs throughout the state.



The grants include awards to the regional libraries systems across the state to enhance online catalogues at local libraries, support day-to-day operations, expand interlibrary loan programs and to radio information services that equip vision-impaired individuals with narrations of newspaper content. The literacy grants are designed to promote basic reading, math, writing and English language skills.



“Providing our libraries – the cornerstones of our communities – with the support necessary to expand their services and programs is vital to ensuring that all Illinoisans are empowered to learn, grow and explore, regardless of where they live, their physical abilities, financial situation or educational background,” Giannoulias said. “At the same time, raising literacy rates across the state opens doors for personal development and contributes to the strength and advancement of our communities.”



While libraries in other states face attempts to significantly decrease budgets, reduce hours and services, and restrict materials, Illinois libraries have received more than $155 million in grant funds to expand library services under Giannoulias’ administration during the past two and a half years.



The most recent grant funding includes: More than $18 million allocated to library systems across the state. Libraries systems use this funding to support day-to-day operations and assure resource sharing occurs between public, school, academic and special libraries, which enables library patrons across Illinois to request materials from any participating library free-of-charge. Last fiscal year, more than 11 million items were shared between libraries throughout the state.



More than $6.7 million in literacy grants to over 70 organizations across the state that support adult, family and workplace literacy programs awarded to volunteer organizations, community colleges and school districts, and not-for-profit entities.



More than $2.6 million to expand online catalogues and interlibrary resource sharing between public, school, academic, and special libraries, providing more variety in the types of resources Illinoisans can access.



More than $450,000 to provide narration of local newspaper content to individuals who cannot read standard print material due to visibility challenges or other accessibility needs.



Nearly $50,000 to support veteran’s home libraries that provide books, magazines, computers and internet access to veterans in long-term care and their spouses. Article continues after sponsor message The Secretary of State’s office awarded grants for library and literacy programs using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.



A complete list of library grants can be found here.



A complete list of literacy grants can be found here.