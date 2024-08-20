BELLEVILLE - To support operations and expand specialized investigations into carjackings and vehicle thefts, the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force (MEATTF) is receiving more than $2.4 million in new grant funding, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced today.

MEATTF was reestablished in 2019 and is based out of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office. The taskforce consists of partnerships with area law enforcement agencies and Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.

The grant funding will enable MEATTF to continue operations and expand specialized investigations into crimes related to vehicular hijacking, auto theft, insurance fraud and recyclable metal theft.

“For many of us, our vehicle serves as a lifeline. We depend on it for work, running errands, shuttling our kids around to practices and camps and visiting loved ones,” said Giannoulias. “To have it stolen can have terrible consequences for families and upend their lives. This taskforce plays a critical role by ensuring local, state and federal law enforcement officers must work together to address these crimes.”

“Residents deserve to feel safe and not have to worry that their property will be stolen,” said State Representative Jay Hoffman (113th House District—Belleville). “These grants enable our law enforcement agents to prevent and pursue cases of auto thefts and recyclable metal thefts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“No one should have to worry their car will be stolen or stripped for parts because a thief wanted to make quick money,” said State Senator Christopher Belt (57th Senate District—Swansea). “Equipping our law enforcement with the training and tools they need helps make our communities safer.”

Since December of 2019, MEATTF has produced 2,400 vehicle recoveries at a value of $33.6 million, 950 arrests and 711 of those resulting in charges.

St. Clair County has the second highest rate of vehicle thefts of Illinois counties at 890 thefts last year. Only Cook County outpaces St. Clair in number of thefts.

The Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council, which Giannoulias’ office oversees, distributed grants to six law enforcement agencies, including MEATTF.

Law enforcement agencies can use the awards for salaries and benefits for personnel assigned to vehicle theft prevention units, vehicles, computers, vehicle tracking devices, GPS data, evidence kits, body cameras and drones for aerial vehicle searches.

The grant funding enables law enforcement agencies, including MEATTF, to expand access to dedicated vehicle theft investigators and prosecutors at their local state’s attorney office. The money can be used to hire dedicated auditors to verify scrap shops and body shops are not using stolen parts or metal.