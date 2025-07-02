Giannoulias Awarding $20 Million in Grants to Benefit Illinois Libraries

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is awarding nearly $20 million in grant funding to libraries across the state to ensure access to quality resources and programming for all Illinois residents, Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias announced.



“A library is more than just a building with books, it’s the epicenter of opportunity, discovery and community connection,” Giannoulias said. “From early childhood education to workforce development, libraries empower individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Properly funding our libraries will ensure that they are able to continue generating an outsized impact in communities across Illinois.”



News of the grants comes amid federal cuts to library budgets nationwide. In March, the Trump administration signed an executive order to eliminate and defund the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which issues $180 million annually to libraries nationwide. Illinois receives nearly $6 million annually – the sixth highest amount of any state.



“We’re doing things differently in Illinois,” Giannoulias added. “Instead of cutting funding that would limit learning and prove harmful to Illinois communities, we’re fighting for Illinoisans to ensure they have the funding and resources to learn, grow and explore today and in the future.”



Along with the new funding, Giannoulias’ office also championed legislation in the spring to enable the Secretary of State’s office to issue security grants for libraries throughout the state, ensuring their ability to provide a safe environment for patrons, employees and the community.



In 2023, the office spearheaded first-in-the-nation legislation designed to prevent book banning, which set a nationwide precedent in the fight against a rising tide of censorship and book bans across the country.

Per-Capita Grants

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 639 public libraries statewide will receive nearly $18 million in per-capita grants. Funding amounts were calculated according to a statutory formula based on the population of each community.



Libraries may use the funds to support resources and services for their communities including books, e-books, online resources and internet access, personnel, public programming and capital expenditures.



View a full list of libraries and award amounts.



Technology Grants

The office is issuing over $1 million in new grants to public libraries in underserved communities with needed technology enhancements. 88 public libraries are receiving a grant – totaling an amount of either $27,500 or $12,500 – depending on the size of the population they serve.



Libraries can use the grants to help fund things such as adding hardware and software, expanding online collections and e-resources, purchasing digital devices and mobile apps, increasing Wi-Fi capacity and internet accessibility, assuring ADA compliance for library websites and purchasing adaptive technologies that accommodate service needs for persons with disabilities, and incorporating patron self-checkouts.



View a full list of libraries and award amounts.



Construction Grants

The office is also awarding nearly $1 million in grants to assist public libraries with construction costs at their facilities. Libraries can use these grants to begin new construction, make additions to existing buildings or remodel for accessibility.



View a full list of libraries and award amounts.

