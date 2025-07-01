Giannoulias Awarding $20 Million in Grants to Benefit Illinois Libraries Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias will announce nearly $20 million in grant funding to libraries across the state that will ensure access to quality resources and programming for all Illinois residents.



639 public libraries statewide will receive nearly $18 million in per-capita grants, 88 will receive over $1 million in technology grants and 12 will receive nearly $1 million in construction grants.



News of the grants comes amid federal cuts to library budgets nationwide. In March, the Trump administration signed an executive order to eliminate and defund the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which issues $180 million annually to public libraries nationwide. Illinois receives nearly $6 million annually – the sixth highest amount of any state. Article continues after sponsor message Giannoulias will be joined by:

Prairie Trails Public Library District (Burbank) Officials and Local Officials

Rene Leyva, Director of Fossil Ridge Public Library (Braidwood) & President-Elect of the Illinois Library Association

Chicago Public Library Commissioner Chris Brown

State Sen. Willie Preston – 16th District

State Rep. Lisa Davis – 32nd District The announcement will be made Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the Prairie Trails Public Library, located at 8449 S. Moody Ave. in Burbank, IL 60459.

