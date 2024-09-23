SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a change in DMV facility operating hours across the state next week to align with higher customer demand in the morning.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, Illinois DMV locations will be open to customers Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., a half an hour earlier than the previous hours of 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Facilities that offer services on Saturday will also change hours from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.-Noon on Saturdays.

Senior facilities located in Addison, Bridgeview, Calumet Park, Evanston and Westchester will remain the same 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Roscoe Express DMV will stay open 9 a.m-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and the Orland Township DMV hours will remain 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“Since Day One, our priority has been to provide the best possible DMV experience and service to our customers,” Giannoulias said. “We listened to feedback and analyzed the data to determine when our customers need us most. As a result, we’re adjusting our hours to align our operations with their busy schedules so they can conveniently access services without disrupting their routine.”

A data-driven analysis revealed customer demand is generally higher in the morning than in the early evening. By opening facilities earlier, the office aims to enhance service accessibility while reducing wait times.

The new facility hours will be implemented at most, but not all, Illinois DMV facilities. To check facility hours, make an appointment or apply for online services, customers are encouraged to visit www.ilsos.gov.