SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a change in DMV facility operating hours across the state next week to align with higher customer demand in the morning.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, Illinois DMV locations will be open to customers Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., a half an hour earlier than the previous hours of 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Facilities that offer services on Saturday will also change hours from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.-Noon on Saturdays.

Senior facilities located in Addison, Bridgeview, Calumet Park, Evanston and Westchester will remain the same 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Roscoe Express DMV will stay open 9 a.m-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and the Orland Township DMV hours will remain 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“Since Day One, our priority has been to provide the best possible DMV experience and service to our customers,” Giannoulias said. “We listened to feedback and analyzed the data to determine when our customers need us most. As a result, we’re adjusting our hours to align our operations with their busy schedules so they can conveniently access services without disrupting their routine.”

A data-driven analysis revealed customer demand is generally higher in the morning than in the early evening. By opening facilities earlier, the office aims to enhance service accessibility while reducing wait times.

The new facility hours will be implemented at most, but not all, Illinois DMV facilities. To check facility hours, make an appointment or apply for online services, customers are encouraged to visit www.ilsos.gov.

Monday - Friday 7:30AM - 5:00PM
AledoDes Plaines*LincolnRantoul
AnnaDixonLockport*Roanoke
Aurora*East St. LouisMacombRobinson
BeardstownEdwardsville*MascoutahRockford CDL
Belleville*EffinghamMattoonRockford Express
Belvidere*Elgin*McLeansboroSalem
BentonElk Grove (CDL)Melrose Park*Shelbyville
Bethalto*FairfieldMendotaSouth Holland (CDL)
Bradley*FloraMetropolisSparta
Bridgeview*FreeportMonmouthSpringfield-Klein
CairoGalenaMonticelloSt. Charles*
CantonGalesburg*Morris*Sterling
CarbondaleGibson CityMt. CarmelStreator
CarlinvilleGreenvilleMt. VernonTaylorville
CarmiHarrisburgNashvilleTilton*
CarthageHavanaOlneyTuscola
CentraliaHillsboroOregonVandalia
ChadwickHoopestonOttawaVienna
CharlestonJacksonvilleParisWaterloo
Chicago CentralJerseyvillePekin*Watseka
Chicago Heights*Joliet*PinckneyvilleWaukegan*
Chicago West*KewaneePittsfieldWoodstock*
ChinatownLaconPlano*Wyoming
ClintonLake Zurich*Pontiac
Decatur*LaSallePrinceton
DeKalb*LawrencevilleQuincy*

Monday - Friday 7:30AM - 5:00PM / Saturday 7:30AM - 12:00PM

Bloomington*Deerfield*Midlothian*Rockford Central*
Champaign*Granite City*Moline/Silvis*Schaumburg*
Chicago North*Lombard*Naperville*Springfield-Wabash*
Chicago South*Marion*Peoria*
Tuesday - Friday 7:30AM - 5:00PM / Saturday 7:30AM - 12:00PM
West Chicago (CDL)
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 9:00AM - 4:00PM
Roscoe Express
Monday - Friday 8:00AM - 4:00PM
Orland Township
Monday - Friday 7:30AM - 4:00PM
AddisonBridgeview Community Center (Senior)Calumet Park (Senior)
Evanston (Senior)Westchester (Senior)

