DU QUOIN – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias spent the day in Du Quoin touring the Public Library and visiting the State Fair.



The visit to the library follows the awarding of nearly $1.5 million in library grants to Southern Illinois libraries for FY25 to ensure access to quality resources and programming. The Du Quoin library received $12,500 in technology grants and $8,594 in per capita grants.



The per-capita grants were calculated according to a statutory formula based on the population of each community, while the technology grants were awarded to help public libraries in underserved communities with needed technology enhancements.



At the Du Quoin State Fair, Giannoulias toured the office’s tent and visited with attendees and employees. Fairgoers can check out the office’s One-Stop-Shop experience, allowing a customer to attain both driver and vehicle services from a single counter.



They can also: apply for a REAL ID or a new driver’s license or state ID card; renew a driver’s license or state ID card; switch from a Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL) to a standard driver’s license; renew their vehicle registration; or apply for persons with disabilities placards. Make sure to visit www.ilsos.gov to check what documents are required for each transaction type.



Background:

Along with the new funding, Giannoulias’ office also championed legislation in the spring to enable the Secretary of State’s office to issue security grants for libraries throughout the state, ensuring their ability to provide a safe environment for patrons, employees and the community.

