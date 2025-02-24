SPRINGFIELD - For the first time in Illinois, the Secretary of State’s office is making Electronic Lien and Titling (ELT) available when purchasing a vehicle from a participating dealer, Secretary Alexi Giannoulias announced.

Illinois joins 25 other states that have active ELT programs. This new program allows vehicle titles to be processed, stored and released digitally, eliminating the need for arduous paperwork, physical document mailing or in-person visits to a DMV facility.

“An electronic lien and titling program will make the process of buying a car significantly faster, more convenient and more secure than the paper system. What used to take months can be done with a few clicks, dramatically reducing the ‘Time Tax’ customers were forced to pay when titling a vehicle,” said Giannoulias. “Implementing new technology strategically enables our office to create efficiencies and benefit consumers. These investments are crucial to providing convenience, but more importantly security, for our customers and their data.”

The Illinois General Assembly first approved ELT in 2000 but outdated technology delayed full implementation. Upon taking office in 2023, Giannoulias made modernization a top priority and created the infrastructure to allow for ELT to launch.

ELT allows an individual purchasing a vehicle at a dealership to complete an online title application that determines whether the lender has opted in for ELT. If they have, an electronic copy of the paperwork is sent to the Secretary of State for review, and a third-party vendor stores the electronic record until it is time to release the title.

Instead of customers waiting for lienholders to search through physical title records that may be stored for years, lienholders can now mark the title as paid, and the Secretary of State will send the released title to the owner.

The ELT system also reduces the potential for fraud by preventing “title-washing” and fraudulent lien releases when applying for a new title. These practices can prove devastating to customers who unknowingly purchase a stolen vehicle and to lienholders that are unaware of titles being fraudulently released.

The Secretary of State’s office does not charge for this service, but some ELT service providers may charge fees to participating lienholders.

The first phase of the Illinois ELT program is focused on transitioning new titles to the electronic format. Future phases of the program may allow lienholders to convert existing paper titles to electronic format and enable vehicle owners to hold their titles electronically on their phones.

