SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office has transformed its Melrose Park facility into a DMV+ and “One-Stop-Shop” design, offering new services and reduced wait times.

The Melrose Park location marks the first DMV+ facility, which includes Secretary of State services that have never been accessible at an Illinois DMV location. These include specialized services from its Business, Index and Personnel Departments that would otherwise require an in-person visit to a Secretary of State’s office located in downtown Chicago or Springfield.

In addition, the DMV+ also includes a One-Stop-Shop design that combines both driver and vehicle services, allowing customers to access service at a single customer service counter and reducing the number of steps to create a more intuitive flow. It also frees up space for additional service stations and appointments to accommodate more customers.

“Our continued effort to modernize the office allows us to not only create efficiencies but also to reimagine the services we can provide and come up with innovative ways to meet customer’s needs,” Giannoulias said. “A DMV+ brings more services directly to our customers and their communities, and doesn’t require them to spend valuable time traveling downtown or to Springfield.”

“This will make it easier for customers to get vehicle stickers or renew their licenses, all while helping local businesses,” said Senate President Don Harmon (39th Senate District — Oak Park). “Convenient, efficient customer service is always the goal.”

“I’m thrilled our community is the first in the state to have DMV+ services that makes it faster to process driving and vehicle transactions and promotes employment opportunities and supports our businesses,” said State Rep. Norma Hernandez (77th District—Melrose Park). “Now residents can skip the trip by not needing to travel downtown for in-person services.”

“This upgraded DMV will help our community get the services they need without wasting their time waiting in line,” said Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico Sr. “The impact will be significant and noticeable for not only Melrose Park residents and families who have busy schedules, but for those living in nearby communities.”

Prior to its redesign, the Melrose Park DMV was already one of 44 designated facilities statewide that was part of the the Secretary of State’s Skip-the-Line Program introduced last fall, which requires residents to schedule an appointment for in-person visits at its busiest DMVs.

The new services offered in a DMV+ facility include:

Business Services: In-person expedited services; obtaining certified copies of business records; filing documents, including articles of incorporation and amendments for corporations and various types of LLCs; filing reinstatements to return their business to good standing; and filing trademarks with ILSOS. These services currently require customers to visit the Business Services office in Chicago or Springfield or to conduct their transaction through the mail, which delays processing time.

Index Services: Walk-in service for customers obtaining apostilles and certificates of authority for foreign use documents. Due to the sensitive nature of the documents being certified, customers must provide physical original copies, and services are not offered digitally. Customers are currently required to visit the Index Department in Chicago or Springfield or mail their documents to the office. The DMV+ offers on-site processing and certification.

Personnel Services: Employment testing is required for most entry-level and all DMV employees. Currently, prospective employees must travel to Chicago or Springfield for in-person testing. The office will also offer a hub of public-use computers for those with limited access or who need assistance to submit job applications.

One Stop-Shop:

The Melrose Park DMV is the first DMV+ and marks the fifth Secretary of State facility to complete the One-Stop-Shop upgrade.

The One-Stop-Shop renovation will allow customers to access service at a single customer service counter and will include updated signage to create a more logical, intuitive flow, making the DMV process more efficient and allowing for expanded services.

As a part of the Secretary of State’s ongoing modernization efforts, the new DMV experience will save customers considerable time and several steps by offering both vehicle and driver services at a single-service counter.

Driver services and vehicle services employees at “One-Stop-Shop” DMVs are now cross-trained to provide both sets of services.

At a single service counter, customers will be able to obtain the following services: