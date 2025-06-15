CHICAGO - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is partnering with State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (17th District—Chicago) and other community and business development organizations to host a Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MBE/WMBE) Workshop on Tuesday.



“My administration is committed to helping minority and women-owned businesses, which are critical to the growth of our economy and the stability of communities, not only grow but thrive in Chicago and across the state,” Giannoulias said. “This event is a great way to learn about opportunities and what is required to do business with the state.”

Event partners include: The Arab American Business & Professional Association, Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Chicagoland Alliance for Disabled-Owned Businesses, Chinese Mutual Aid Association, Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative, Federation of Women Contractors, HACIA, Hire 360, Illinois Apex Accelerator, Illinois Commission of Equity & Inclusion and Illinois Small Business Development Center.



The in-person workshop is designed to support Minority and Women Business Enterprises in accessing state procurement opportunities as a prime contractor or subcontractor. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the vendor certification process, learn about upcoming contracts, and network with Secretary of State representatives and business development partners.



The workshop will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 1 pm to 3 pm at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, located at 2260 S. Grove Ave., Chicago, IL 60616, in their main conference room.

Interested vendors must register to attend, as space is limited.

