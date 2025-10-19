ROXANA — Roxana's girls delivered a strong Cahokia Conference Girls Cross Country Championship with a team score of 64 points Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Belk Park to capture the championship.

Gianna Stassi led the Roxana squad, finishing the three-mile course in an incredible time of 17 minutes, 56.20 seconds for second place, while teammate Nova Shaw also delivered a strong performance with a fourth-place time of 18:37.90.

Okawville’s Carolien Tepe won the individual race, crossing the finish line in 17:47.50. Brooke Deterding of New Athens placed second with a time of 18:22.30. Red Bud’s Ava Wagner and Addyson Piel took fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 19:15.90 and 19:17.70. Columbia’s Kaylee Grande finished seventh in 19:20.90. Freeburg’s Avery Lay was eighth at 19:35.10.

In the team standings, Freeburg finished second with 81 points, followed closely by Columbia with 83. Red Bud placed fourth with 115 points, Okawville fifth with 116, Breese Central sixth with 126, Salem seventh with 167, Dupo eighth with 187, and Lebanon ninth with 194 points.

Roxana’s depth was evident as Bailey Schallenberger finished 21st in 20:27.20, Elizabeth Clouse was 23rd at 20:32.60, and Savannah Cline took 26th with a time of 20:49.80. Their combined efforts contributed to the team’s championship victory.

Other notable area finishes included Mackenzie Minner of East Alton-Wood River in 38th place with a time of 22:23.0, Ami Parsons of East Alton-Wood River in 63rd place at 25:48.70, and Gina Truax of EAWR in 66th (27:00.50).

