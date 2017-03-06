GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters faced a difficult blaze on Sunday on Southmoor Place in Godfrey.

Godfrey Fire Protection District reported the call to the group came out at 1:24 p.m. Sunday and with the dispatch, it was stated smoke was coming from the residence. The fire was considered a threat to nearby homes.

A residential box alarm was requested for additional resources and manpower. When firefighters arrived, the blaze was going strong.

“The fire was brought under control after a sustained interior attack,” GFPD said in a release. “The home was not occupied at the time of the fire and it remains under investigation.”

GFPD thanks Fosterburg Fire Protection District, Alton Fire Department, Brighton-Betsey Ann Fire Protection District, QEM Fire Protection District, LifeStar EMS, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

A cause of the fire has not been released and is still being investigated.

