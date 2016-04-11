Regional Image Campaign Touting the Metro-East Launches for the Second Year: Area Companies Jump on Board as Host Sponsors



EDWARDSVILLE - The "Get to know m.e.- The Metro-East. I live here. I love it." campaign was launched in 2015 to help everyone in the Metro-East get to know their community better, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. A group of area businesses and organizations joined to help the regional image campaign highlight the many reasons people love living and working in the Metro-East.

“This campaign was launched to give something positive back to the community,” said project manager of the campaign, Carol Bartle. “This is a chance to get people involved in making the community an even better place to work, live and raise a family. In 2015 we were able to show support to our schools through a scholarship program, wrapped a MetroLink train and designed steel benches with our Get to know m.e. message, developed a quality of life video, participated in area parades and events to spread positive word about the campaign’s initiative and so much more. That was just the beginning. For 2016 we hope to dedicate even more resources to projects that improve community living and education that showcase our area as a great place to live and visit.”

As the campaign enters its second year, more businesses stepped up as host sponsors. The 2016 host sponsors include:

Ameren Illinois

Illinois American Water

Bank of Edwardsville

McKendree University

Lindenwood University

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.

Illinois South Tourism

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC

Hospice of Southern Illinois

Memorial Hospital

UMB Bank

Anderson Hospital

Chick Fritz Distributing

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Strano & Associates Real Estate

Auffenberg Dealer Group

Bi-State Development

KMOV-TV, Channel 4

Belleville News-Democrat

Cork Tree Creative, Inc.

Do you want to get involved? The community is invited to help spread the word about the “Get to know m.e.” campaign by following it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, and sharing information with family and friends. Area residents and businesses are encouraged to give testimonials on why they “live here and love it” at www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/i-live-here-i-love-it.

If you have ideas on how this campaign can help the Metro-East as a whole, either through a community-wide event, public awareness efforts or through a project, we want to hear from you. Visit “Get to know m.e.” online at www.Get2KnowTheMetroEast.com and leave your ideas for we can help everyone get to know the Metro-East better.

