BELLEVILLE, ILL., Jan. 26, 2016 - The "Get to know m.e." Campaign has selected individuals to each receive a $2,000 scholarship. Two recipients from each of the host sponsor Universities and Colleges have received awards. The educational institutions awarding the scholarships are: Lindenwood University in Belleville, Ill., McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill. and Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Ill. Winners were based on their applications and essays submitted last fall to the “Get to know m.e.” Campaign.

The scholarship recipients for the “Get to know m.e.” Campaign are:

Jessica Moon and Sara Dewey from Lindenwood University

Bradley Schniers and Jennifer Blumberg from McKendree University

Anna Glushko and Heidi Quiggle from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Benjamin Hankammer and Alex Mitchell from Southwestern Illinois College

Their award winning essays were chosen out of more than 150 applicants highlighting why they love living in the Metro-East. There were certain criteria that needed to be met to apply. All recipients were required to be a resident of the Metro-East at the time of application, enrolled as a full-time student, and be in good standing with the university or college.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carol Bartle, Project Manager of the campaign, believes supporting the educational experience for young adults does wonders. “The Get to know m.e. Campaign was launched to give something positive back to the community. We are dedicated to education, and the scholarships are just one more way we are committed to the students living and learning in our many wonderful communities.”

The "Get to know m.e." Campaign was launched as a positive-image campaign to celebrate the many reasons people love living and working in the Metro-East. The campaign works to help bring awareness to everyone living in and out of the St. Louis Metro-East area encouraging them to gain a broader understanding of the many communities that make up the Metro-East and all they resources and attractions they have to offer.

The scholarships are part of the campaign’s initiative to complete projects throughout the Metro-East that improve lives, promote the area or positively impact the campaign and its missions. In addition to the scholarship program, the “Get to know m.e.” campaign also completed a community bench project, which placed more than 40 steel benches with the “Get to know m.e.” branding throughout the Metro-East area. It also maintains a social media presence to promote the many positive aspects of the Metro-East and initiated 20 television spots on Show Me St. Louis on Channel 5 that were directed to promote businesses and programs in the Metro-East.

To read the winning scholarships or to share your ideas with the Get to Know m.e. campaign, visit http://www.Get2KnowTheMetroEast.com. You may also follow the campaign on Facebook at facebook.com/gettoknowthemetroeast

More like this: