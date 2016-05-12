Get to know m.e. announces 2016-2017 Scholarships for Metro-East Students Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The "Get to know m.e." campaign announced six individual $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to six students, two from each of the host sponsor Universities of the "Get to know m.e." campaign: Lindenwood University in Belleville, Ill., McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill. Project manager of the campaign, Carol Bartle, says, “We’re thrilled to bring the scholarship program back in the second year of the Get to know m.e. campaign. It was an enormous success in its first year, and we have great expectations for its return in 2016-2017.” All students applying for the “Get to know m.e.” Scholarship must meet all the following non-negotiable conditions: All recipients of this scholarship must be a resident of the Metro-East at the time of application and already enrolled as a full time student (minimum 12 credit hours) in good standing at one of the Universities list ed on this application. Student must submit a GTKME application and required essay to the mailing address or website listed below before deadline date to be eligible for the Scholarship. The Scholarship will be applied during the academic semester immediately following the application submission. Awarded for Spring Semester 2017 ONLY. Students must be deemed in good standing within the University guidelines to which they are applying. This Scholarship award must be used for the specified semester as indicated on this application. There is no exception, this will be evaluated at time of awarding. This Scholarship award may be superseded by any other tuition-only grant or scholarships received by the student. This Scholarship award pays tuition, fees and books only. All Scholarship materials must be received (post marked) no later than October 15th, 2016. Students must intend to complete a degree or certificate at one of the Universities listed on his application to receive the GTKME Scholarship award. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! “This campaign was launched to give something positive back to the community. We are dedicated to education and offering scholarships to students is another way for us to show our commitment to these students and the quality education they receive at these universities in the Metro-east,” said Bartle. “This is a great opportunity for us to dedicate what resources we have to help improve the educational experience for students in the Metro-East,”added Bartle. Applications and more information about the “Get to know m.e.” scholarship can be found online at http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/projects/scholarship-2016. The “Get to know m.e.” campaign was launched to help everyone in the Metro-East get to know their community better, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also serves to educate those living outside of the Metro-East about all this area has to offer in terms of attractions, quality housing, workforce and more. If you have ideas on how this campaign can help the Metro-East as a whole, either through a community-wide event, public awareness efforts or through a project, we want to hear from you. Visit “Get to know m.e.” online at http://www.GetToKnowTheMetroEast.com, or visit our social media pages and leave your ideas so we can h More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending