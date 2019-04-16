ROXANA - No one was injured following the rollover of a truck transporting flour in Roxana late Tuesday morning. Roxana Police Chief William Cunningham said the incident occurred around 11:35 Tuesday morning when the driver of a truck hauling flour turned from westbound Route 143 onto an entry ramp for I-255.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

He was given a citation for failure to reduce speed following the incident, Cunningham said. None of the flour escaped transport.

Cunningham said only a small amount of motor oil leaked from the incident.

Cunningham said he was unsure from where and to where the truck was traveling at the time of the incident. He said it was the only vehicle involved, however.

More like this:

East Alton Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Cooking Fire At Olin Home After Alarm Activation
Jan 23, 2025
Local Fire Departments Team Up To Battle Caseyville Brush Blaze
Mar 20, 2025
Update: Power Restoration Efforts Underway After Truck Strikes Power Pole
Mar 18, 2025
Rusty Wheat Picks Up Biggest Piece of Trash Yet, Calls for Public to Report Trash on Roads
Feb 20, 2025
Fire Breaks Out in Norfolk Southern Locomotive In Wood River, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze In Quick Fashion
Feb 25, 2025

 