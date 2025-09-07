EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville- SIUE will “Unleash the Spirit” during Homecoming & Family Weekend, Sept. 24–28, 2025. The annual celebration invites alumni, students, families and community members to reconnect, recharge and enjoy a weekend packed with high-energy events and time-honored traditions.

“Homecoming & Family Weekend is one of my favorite times of the year,” said Cathy Taylor, associate Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and Executive Director of Alumni and Donor Relations. “It’s a chance for students, alumni, families and the community to come together, catch up and enjoy being back on campus. The weekend is full of traditions and moments that remind us why this place feels like home.”

Homecoming kicks off with COUGARFEST – Rock the Quad, SIUE’s ultimate music and food truck festival, set for Friday, Sept. 26 from 7–10 p.m. on the Stratton Quad. Guests can enjoy live music from Kansas City party band Lost Wax, food trucks, lawn games, family-friendly fun and more. Admission is free with food and beverages available for purchase.

“COUGARFEST is such a fun way to kick off Homecoming & Family Weekend,” said Taylor. “We’re turning the Stratton Quad into a lively, family-friendly spot where alumni, students, and community members can relax, enjoy good music and food, and just spend time together on campus.”

At 9 a.m. the next day, Saturday, Sept. 27, the fun continues with the SIUE Alumni Association’s 10th annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run & Pancake Breakfast. The fan-favorite tradition combines fitness and fun with 10K, 5K and Fun Run options followed by the popular pancake breakfast put on by Chris Cakes. Proceeds benefit student scholarships and alumni programming.

“Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Cougars Unleashed feels really special,” said Taylor. “This tradition has grown every year, with more alumni, students, faculty, staff, volunteers, and sponsors joining in. It’s a great reminder of how much this event means to our community.”

Participation doesn’t stop with the alumni community. The race is accessible to all athletes, including six blind and low vision runners and their guides from the St. Louis Metro area.

Jason Frazier, '11, SIUE alumnus and president and CEO of MindsEye, said he is proud to see the inclusive nature of the event.

“In just a three-month span SIUE has hosted the National Beep Baseball World Series, and blind and low vision runners will be a huge part of Cougars Unleashed,” said Frazier. “As CEO of MindsEye, it is exciting to see people of all abilities being able to create moments and memories on the SIUE campus. As an alum I couldn’t be more proud. I know this opens the door for more accessible opportunities at Homecoming and other SIUE events.”

The excitement continues later that day with Cougar Fan Zone, the ultimate pre-game celebration, from 4–7 p.m. at Korte Stadium’s east parking lot. Guests can enjoy food trucks, giveaways, inflatables and activities for children. The NPHC Yard Show will return after last year’s success, hosted by DJ Phat Mack and showcasing the energy and talent of SIUE’s National Pan-Hellenic Greek council. Alumni and friends can reconnect in a large gathering tent before the game.

“Homecoming and Family Weekend provides students with a unique opportunity to understand their place within SIUE’s rich history and ongoing legacy,” said Miriam Roccia, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs. “As they participate in traditions with their own families, attend events alongside alumni from different decades and hear stories of how the University has evolved, they gain a deeper appreciation for those who came before them and a stronger sense of responsibility for those who will follow. This understanding of legacy fosters a sense of belonging that transcends their individual academic journey.”

For a complete schedule and registration details, visit siue.edu/homecoming-family-weekend and celebrate as SIUE unleashes the spirit this fall.

