ALTON — Alton Little Theater (ALT) is set to welcome the New Year with a lineup of four entertainment options in January and February, featuring a mix of comedy and historical dramas. The theater will host productions that include the Midwest premieres of works by three new playwrights, as well as a concert to kick off the season.

The festivities begin on January 4 at 2 p.m. with "Sing in the New Year," a concert by regional favorite Thomas M. Taylor. Tickets for the event are priced at $25. Taylor's performance will showcase popular hits from Broadway, famous movies, and light opera, promising a vibrant start to the theater's schedule.

Following the concert, ALT will present "The EXES," a comedy by Lenore Skomal, from January 24 to February 2. Skomal will travel from the East Coast to attend the premiere. This will be followed by George Bailey's play "Front Porch," which will run from February 14 to 16, with Bailey flying in from San Diego for the event. The final production in this series will be "The Haunted Window Lincoln," written by Donna Latham, scheduled for February 21 to 23. Latham will drive down from Chicago to participate in the show.

Each playwright will collaborate with local directors Randy Manning, Lee Cox, and Gail Drillinger during their respective visits, and they will acknowledge the Riverbend Region in future publications of their works.

Lee Cox, Executive Director of ALT, noted that she has spent nearly a year negotiating with the playwrights and reviewing numerous scripts before selecting these productions. She expressed confidence that the chosen plays will resonate with audiences, stating that they offer a humorous look at relationships and historical perspectives from the 1860s and 1960s.

In addition to the performances, there will be a reception in the Dorothy Colonius foyer after the concert, providing attendees an opportunity to meet Taylor and to be introduced to the new Executive Director, Eric Sykes. Sykes is set to perform his own concert on March 1 and 2 and will announce the lineup for the theater's 92nd season.

With these offerings, ALT aims to provide a vibrant array of entertainment options for the community, encouraging residents to enjoy the arts in the coming months. Tickets can be ordered online or by calling the ALT box office at 618-462-3205.

