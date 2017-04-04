EDWARDSVILLE - Preliminary precinct information coming to Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza is showing a low voter turnout today so far - especially in precincts with uncontested elections.

Ming-Mendoza said her office is not doing polling yet, and is not connected to the polling places in any way. Mostly, however, she said her office is receiving calls from election officials ensuring people are able to register to vote in their proper precincts. She said she has not had a chance to look at precinct at this time.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and several municipalities across Madison County, including Alton, Wood River, Glen Carbon, East Alton, Bethalto and Hartford have heavily contested mayoral races, and most of those places, with the inclusion of Godfrey also have council races.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also, a county-wide one-cent sales tax, which, according to polls hosted on Riverbender.com, is a very contested issue is also on the ballot. Another potential tax increase for the benefit of the Edwardsville School District is also on the ballot for voters in that district's coverage area. The Alton race for mayor has also attracted considerable Riverbender.com area attention.

With such important and life-changing measures on today's ballot, people are encouraged to participate in the democratic process in their municipalities today as much as they would in a national election, such as the one last November resulting in a Donald Trump presidency.

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will keep live updates on today's democratic process as the day continues. Both Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com Facebook pages will also have up-to-date information tonight. Election results will also be covered as soon as they are made available, and there will be a live-stream from whichever candidate wins the Alton mayoral race.