SPRINGFIELD – National Seat Check Saturday is Saturday, Sept. 27, with the Illinois Department of Transportation reminding parents and caregivers to take advantage of free car seat checking stations throughout the state. Technicians will be available to determine if your child is in the right car seat, provide instruction on how to install it correctly and explain the importance of registering with manufacturers in case of a recall.

“Unfortunately, many parents are not well-informed about car seats,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “They believe they’re protecting their kids, but nearly half of car seats are either the wrong type for the child’s age and size or are installed incorrectly, which significantly increases the risk of injury in a crash. We know parents love their kids, so they’ll do everything in their power to protect them. A simple but crucial step is to double check their car seats – it’s worth the time to ensure their safety

Crashes are a leading cause of death for children, with the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showing that 46% of car seats are misused. Common issues include children being in the wrong type of car seat for their age and size as well as car seats being installed incorrectly. In 2024, 32 children under 14 were killed in traffic crashes.

Click here to find a seat check station in your area.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Illinois, children must remain rear-facing until age 2. However, all caregivers are encouraged to keep their child rear-facing as long as possible. Always follow the car seat and vehicle manufacturer harnessing instructions and height and weight limitations for rear-facing installation.

Booster seats are an essential step between car seats and seat belts. The transitional seats position the seat belt so that it fits properly over the stronger parts of your child’s body. The law requires all children to be in a car seat or booster seat until at least age 8. Don’t feel pressured to put your child in a seat belt too soon. If your child is ready to use a seat belt, ensure the seat belt fits correctly.

Tips on child passenger safety:

Take advantage of car seat safety checks held throughout Illinois.

If you are unable to take part in National Seat Check Saturday, schedule a car seat installation with a certified child passenger safety technician.

Children should ride in the back seat at least through age 12.

If your kids complain about wearing seat belts, don't negotiate. Don't drive off until they buckle up.

Parents and caregivers can model safety. Research shows there is a strong correlation between adults who buckle up and the seat belt use of child passengers.

Don’t purchase a car seat from someone without knowing the history.

The life of a car seat or booster seat varies by each make and model. Make sure you are not using an expired seat. And make sure the seat does not have any recalls. Check for recalls by clicking here

The national Child Passenger Safety Week campaign is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered through IDOT.

For more information, visit Buckle Up Illinois or www.nhtsa.gov/therightseat.

More like this: