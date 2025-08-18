SPRINGFIELD – Get Covered Illinois announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved Illinois’ transition to a state-based health insurance marketplace. Launched in 2013 as a branded portal to access Healthcare.gov, Get Covered Illinois will now operate as a full state-based marketplace.

“Today marks a pivotal step towards bringing quality, affordable healthcare to all Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Operating a state-based marketplace will allow our state more flexibility to provide health insurance coverage that is tailored to the needs of our residents.”

“It was an honor to carry the bill establishing the state-based marketplace while I was a member of the General Assembly and is even more of an honor leading the Department to implement it,” said Illinois Department of Insurance Director Ann Gillespie. “At a time when the federal government is announcing healthcare cuts, Illinois is investing in building a marketplace that aims to increase access to health coverage for our residents."

“This achievement is a reflection of the incredible work done over the last three years to stand up our marketplace,” said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. “As we work toward our first open enrollment, our focus continues to be on building a marketplace that offers the highest quality enrollment experience and support to our customers.”

Beginning November 1, Illinoisans who were previously enrolled through Healthcare.gov will transition to Get Covered Illinois for their 2026 coverage. Customers needing support can reach out to a vast network of Get Covered Illinois-certified brokers and navigators across the state who can provide free application and enrollment assistance.

Last year, as a first step to becoming a state-based marketplace, Get Covered Illinois, launched a $6.5 million grant to create a statewide navigator network program. Navigators are embedded in communities across Illinois and are trained to help those who may have difficulty accessing health insurance apply and enroll in coverage.

Get Covered Illinois will also launch a live Customer Assistance Center where representatives will be available to answer questions and help customers enroll in coverage. The Customer Assistance Center, along with a newly designed website, will go live on October 1.

“The customer experience is driving all of our decisions as we continue to build toward open enrollment,” said Ezra Watland, Get Covered Illinois Chief Operating Officer. “We know how complicated enrolling in health insurance can be and we are doing everything we can to simplify the process—from implementing live chat to creating clear customer-centric paths to enrollment on the website.”

“Customer support will be key this year,” said Director Winters. “Recent federal policy changes coupled with the expiration of Enhanced Premium Tax Credits will have enormous impacts on Illinoisans, including double digit premium increases for many. Get Covered Illinois and our partners are committed to helping customers navigate these challenges and to finding the right coverage option.”

Since 2021, the federal government has offered enhanced tax credits, making health insurance cheaper for those enrolled in marketplace coverage. While some tax credits will still be available for those who qualify, the amount will be smaller, driving up insurance costs for enrollees.

Get Covered Illinois and our broker and navigator partners will be available to help customers find a plan that fits their needs and budget during the upcoming open enrollment period. Open enrollment runs November 1, 2025, through January 15, 2026.

Get Covered Illinois is the state’s official health insurance marketplace. Visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov to learn more.

