JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville location of Germania Brew Haus held its soft opening on Friday from 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Coffee lovers from the Jerseyville area gathered at 309 N State St. and enjoyed drinks from a small starting menu in the now fully-furnished interior.

“If you made it this far, you’re awesome. Thanks for your patience as we built out this wonderful space,” Germania Brew Haus wrote in a Facebook post announcing the soft opening. “We are so excited for y’all to come in and try out our coffee and enjoy this space!”

The hours at this location will remain 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. daily for the next two weeks until it fully opens at the end of this month, except for Easter Sunday when it will be closed.

The location is currently open to pedestrian/lobby traffic only, as the drive-thru is still under construction but should be completed by the first week of May, according to Germania’s Facebook page. There is a small amount of parking available in front of the building, but additional parking is under construction as well.

A small menu of coffees, teas, smoothies and more is available during the soft opening period, but the menu will expand once this location fully opens. Owner Jared Brynildsen said this location is the only one with a full commercial kitchen, which will allow them to not only offer food in Jerseyville, but also prepare the food for every Germania location out of this kitchen.

The Jerseyville location is both Germania’s newest and largest one so far. The lobby currently occupies one half of the building - the other half will house WOW! Furnishings and Event Center once construction is completed. The event center will use the space - and a future cocktail bar in the Germania lobby - to book events like weddings and parties. A children’s play area will also be constructed outside of the building.

To stay updated on Germania Brew Haus, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.

