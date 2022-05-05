BETHALTO - Germania Brew Haus Owner Jared Brynildsen said Bethalto is the coffee house’s next target location - while specific details are still under wraps for now, he said they’re looking at beginning the renovation and construction process this fall, with plans to open next spring.

Brynildsen said a few things make Bethalto the ideal home for the next Germania location, including the level of interest from fans and his own family connections to the area.

“The demand from Bethalto has been great. Every social media post receives multiple comments from people asking for Bethalto to be next,” he said. “It was also on the radar previously due to its location in relation to our other stores - but also because of the time me and my family spent there growing up, which has continued through today.”

He also said he appreciates the cooperation and collaboration from community members.

“What we love about these small towns like Bethalto and Jerseyville is that the communities and their representatives are all so welcoming and supportive,” Brynildsen said. “Village Hall in Bethalto has been another great experience in cooperation of private and public entities doing something great for the citizens of Bethalto. We are very excited about [the] ideas currently on the table.”

While an exact location has yet to be disclosed, Brynildsen said more information should be “releasable” soon. For more updates on Germania Brew Haus, visit their Facebook page.

