JERSEYVILLE - Germania Brew Haus will open its fourth location in Jerseyville at the beginning of March, and it will bring with it a range of festivities for its grand opening.

Jared Brynildsen, co-owner of Germania Brew Haus with his wife Carolyn, said the grand opening will feature professional axe throwing and the reveal of some additional event and play areas.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We will host a grand opening party that will include Riverbend Axe Throwing’s mobile trailer and their very own top 25 (in the world) pro-Dan Brynildsen. We will also showcase the event center from WOW [Furnishings and Event Center] and the children’s play area that’ll allow parents to get much-needed down time,” Brynildsen said.

Brynildsen said they’re looking forward to not only opening their biggest location yet, but also becoming a part of Jerseyville’s City Center downtown development.

“This location is going to be our biggest and possibly best,” Brynildsen said. “Jerseyville City Hall have been great partners and I really love the development I am seeing in that part of the city.”

The Jerseyville location at 309 North State Street is set to open March 1. For more updates from Germania, visit their Facebook page or germaniabrewhaus.com.

More like this: