ALTON — Germania Brew Haus, a beloved local coffee shop, is set to relocate just a few blocks from its original home after eight years at 617 E. Broadway in Alton. Owner Carolyn Brynildsen announced the move, expressing gratitude for the memories created in the flagship location.

The new site at 700 E. Broadway in Alton will feature a dedicated drive-thru for quick pickups, as well as a rooftop and all-season patio seating. Brynildsen said, “This exciting change will allow us to better serve even more coffee lovers.”

The shop will remain open at its current location through the summer months while construction of the new site is completed. Brynildsen mentioned plans for a farewell event to celebrate the shop's history and to thank the community for their support.

“We would love for you to join us, so stay tuned on dates for that,” she said.

Brynildsen also expressed appreciation for the assistance from City Alderman Ray Strebel and Alton City Hall, and said, “This project wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible teamwork and unwavering support.”

As the coffee shop prepares for its move, Brynildsen reflected on the journey, saying, “We have learned so much, and truly cherish the memories made in this space with our amazing customers who made it feel like home.”

