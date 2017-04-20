

ALTON - Jared Brynildsen and his wife, Carolyn, are active-duty military officers in the Army and Air Force, who grew up in Alton and Troy. The couple are about to help continue the revitalization of Broadway with the new Germania Brew Haus.

Germania Brew Haus, will be both a coffee house and craft beer tap room and it will bring the old Germania Bank building back to life at 617 E. Broadway in Alton.

Germania Brew Haus hopes to have a soft opening sometime in May and officially open later in June.

“Alton is on the brink of a renaissance, and we believe that Germania Brew Haus will be a great addition to the city and its commercial growth,” Jared said. “We hope other new businesses will follow suit and take advantage of the potential East Broadway provides. The City of Alton, as well as the local business owners we’ve met thus far, have been extremely welcoming, and we’re eager to get integrated into the community even more as we approach opening day.”

Jared is a 2003 Alton High graduate. He is still in the the military and he works with helicopters, while his wife is in Air Force intelligence. They are both presently stationed in Hawaii.

“We have been wanting to reinvest in Alton,” he said. “Old Bakery Brewing Company and Elijah P’s have helped lead Alton in the right direction. The property of the old Germania Bank has been redone. The bank was there until 1993, and it was remodeled by the previous owner. We wanted to turn it into a coffee shop and automatic craft beer tap room."

Jared plans to work with Frost Bakery, located just down the road at 18 East Broadway, to help provide some daytime bakery items with the coffee. He plans to use local businesses first for many of his needs.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said the new Germania Brew Haus is an incredible development for Downtown Alton and East Broadway.

“East Broadway in Downtown Alton is a new, up-and-coming zone for the city and this is one more awesome addition,” she said of Germania Brew Haus. “A lot of people are familiar with the building. This is a really innovative way to have a tap house with the technology they plan. People are always saying we need more coffee shops. We could not be happier to have this project in our city.”

Jared said during the evenings, the Brew Haus will feature some soft, prohibition-type music and it will be a great place for people to visit and spend time.

For more information, contact (314) 667-4751. The establishment plans to be open Monday through Friday and will also open on weekends. The machines will automatically dispense all sorts of beers on tap.