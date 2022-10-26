EDWARDSVILLE - For the first time since the 2019-20 school year, Edwardsville High School has welcomed its German American Partnership Program (GAPP) Exchange partners back.

Fourteen students and two teachers from Herman Hesse Gymnasium in Calw, Germany. (in the Black Forest) will be visiting EHS through November 4. German exchange students stay with EHS students during their visit to the United States, while EHS students will stay with the same partner when they visit Germany in June of 2023.

While here, German students will participate in several events in the area, including visits to St. Louis, Mo., and Springfield, Ill., while also experiencing American life with their host families. This past Saturday, they had an opportunity to explore St. Louis and visited the St. Louis Zoo, City Museum, and the Gateway Arch.

On Monday, German students toured the EHS main campus, the sports complex, and the RP Lumber Center. They had the unique opportunity to enjoy part of a performance from visiting musicians in the orchestra room during their tour. Other highlights of the tour included a walk above the auditorium and a chance to walk on the field at Tiger Stadium.

The exchange partnership between Hermann Hesse Gymnasium and Edwardsville High School began with the inaugural exchange in the 2017-2018 school year. Ideally, every other school year the exchange would take place with German students visiting during the fall or early spring and EHS students traveling to Germany in June. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, the exchange had to be put on pause.

“We are incredibly grateful and privileged for the partnership between our schools and the educational opportunities it provides our students and look forward to continuing this relationship in the years to come,” said Levi Antrim, EHS German Teacher, and GAPP Coordinator.

