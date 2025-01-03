Our Daily Show Interview! Village of Godfrey Trustee Candidate: Gerard Fischer

GODFREY - Gerard Fischer stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello to talk about his candidacy for Village of Godfrey trustee.

Fischer owns a local American Family insurance business and previously served on the Godfrey Fire Protection District board. He explained that his term with the Fire Protection District ended, and he was eager to “shift gears and stay in the political world” by running for a trustee seat within Godfrey.

“I need more to do. My plate is empty,” Fischer joked. “Let’s move forward and keep it growing.”

Fischer believes Mayor Mike McCormick “has done a great job,” and he’s eager to support the Village’s growth in the trustee role. He wants to see Godfrey continue to expand, pointing to the Top Shelf Liquor construction as evidence that Godfrey is growing.

“I’m just looking to continue the path that is taken now,” Fischer explained. “You’ve got a good quarterback in there. You don’t need to bring in a new quarterback. I think Mayor McCormick’s been doing a great job with it. The vision is great. I’d like to help support him with growth.”

As a trustee on the Godfrey Fire Protection District board, Fischer helped oversee the construction of the new firehouse at 3023 Godfrey Road. He shared that the project’s cost increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they hired a project manager to oversee the $8 million construction.

Fischer is proud of the finished firehouse, and he noted that the Godfrey Fire Protection District is in better financial shape than ever before. In 2019, the district’s general fund had $190,000. Six years later, that fund now has over $2 million.

“That’s a great accomplishment that sits there on Godfrey Road,” Fischer said of the firehouse. “You’re building it for the firefighters, and it’s something that’s going to stay for the next 75, 80 years. So we want to make sure it’s done right. We did do it right.”

He is pleased with the “strong” relationship between the district and the Village of Godfrey, and he added that Godfrey is “blessed” to have 15 firefighters in the district.

Fischer is excited about the F.E. Widman Trail that will connect Glazebrook and La Vista Parks. He is also interested in the conversations about the potential for a recreation center in Godfrey. He said that he wants to hear more about this possibility.

“I’m not saying that we need to build it or anything, but we need to take a bigger look at that,” he said. “I truthfully don’t know where they’re at with the rec center, but I’d be willing to take a look at that. Hopefully, with myself being in there, we can utilize the same approach we did on the firehouse as far as the rec center on how much money we saved the Fire District with the project manager and looking at that route for the rec center.”

He added that one of the reasons why he decided to run for the trustee seat is because of Survival Flight’s recent relocation to Roxana. Fischer said that the long wait time for ambulance services is “not just a Godfrey problem,” but a national issue. He expressed interest in bringing more ambulance services to Godfrey.

“Everybody’s doing a great job,” he added. “It’s just, the more opportunity we have to bring an ambulance service into our community, the better off the Village of Godfrey will be.”



Fischer also addressed the proposed roundabout construction. He noted that the roundabout project originated with the Illinois Department of Transportation. He said he is “glad” to see the redesign.

“I think the roundabout is more of an IDOT situation, it’s just if Godfrey will accept the funds or not,” he explained. “I mean, who’s going to turn down $12 million or whatever it is, right? And I’m glad to see that they came back and redesigned how it’s going to work and everything so that we’ll always have a way to get through it.”

The 2025 consolidated election will take place on April 1, 2025. There are three Village of Godfrey trustee seats available.

“I’m seeing a lot of support from everybody,” Fischer added. “I think we’ll be fine.”

