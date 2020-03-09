Gerard Fischer recognized as the 2019 Concern For Children Award recipient Kreative Kids Learning Center Board of Directors selected local American Family Insurance agent Gerard Fischer as the 2019 Concern for Children Award recipient.

Fischer has a long history with the center dating back to the 1990’s when his son Brogan attended the center’s preschool program. At that time Mr. Fischer joined the Board of Director’s and served for two years as Board President. Mr. Fischer has maintained a supportive relationship with the center throughout the years. As a local agent for American Family Insurance company, Gerard has combined business with a dedication to supporting the community.

He has served in leadership roles with St. Mary’s Elementary School, Marquette High School and on numerous Boards in the Riverbend Region.

His community involvement earned him recognition as Agent of the Year by American Family Insurance and he donated the cash award to the work of Kreative Kids Learning Center. Gerard and his wife, Mary Beth are the proud grandparents of Henry who currently attends the center.

