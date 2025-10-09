Our Daily Show Interview! NAGBC: Gerard Fischer AMFAM & Andy's Auto Body & Tire Center

GODFREY - Gerard Fischer with American Family Insurance wants the best for his clients.

Located at 3014 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, Fischer’s American Family office works closely with local businesses like Andy’s Auto Body Center to assess damage and turn in claims. Fischer collaborates with his clients to make sure they get the service they need, so his insurance office can help them afford the repairs and get back on the road.

“If my client’s not happy with the claims adjuster or the claims adjuster’s not getting back with them or whatever, then they can contact me,” Fischer said. “I can step in and help. I can get the ball rolling, put a stick of dynamite underneath somebody and get the ball rolling so they can take care of my client.”

Fischer shared that insurance coverage has changed a lot in recent years. As the technology in cars has increased, insurance companies have adjusted their rates.

“Five or seven years ago, the insurance industry believed that, hey, with all these bells and whistles that are coming on the cars, there’s going to be less claims, so we can reduce rates,” Fischer remembered. “Well, there’s been less frequency of claims, but the average claim ticket has almost doubled…Now I’ve got people who might have a little fender bender, but it might’ve hit a sensor or hit this or hit that.”

This is why insurance is so important, he explained. American Family wants to make sure the client is covered for whatever happens.

Fischer added that just as car technology has evolved, so has the technology used by the insurance industry. American Family has an app that allows people to take pictures of their damage and send them directly to a claims adjuster. He said it’s “a high-technology experience” for all involved.

When mentoring other agents, Fischer focuses on making sure the agents and the clients understand exactly what is covered under their insurance policy. He wants to ensure that clients get the coverage they need.

“That’s why I educate my agents, never use the word ‘full coverage,’ because people think full coverage means everything is insured,” he explained. “I just let them know that, hey, we have the liability. If you have comp, you have collision, you have rental and everything, just put all the pieces together. But stay away from saying ‘full coverage.’”

As a community leader, Fischer knows most of his clients personally, and he believes in the value of giving back to the Riverbend. He is a member of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, and he enjoys attending the meetings every month and learning more about local businesses, entrepreneurs and ways to help the community.

“It’s just great to network with other people,” he shared. “It’s good to keep updated on the community.”

For more information about Gerard Fischer’s American Family Insurance office, you can visit his official webpage. To learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, visit their official website at NAGBC.com.

