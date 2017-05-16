





JERSEYVILLE - George’s Local Brew, at 205 St. State St. in Jerseyville, is already a hit with its venue for aspiring local musicians to play during high-traffic evenings on a state-of-the-art stage with a full bar and full menu.



George’s wants to encourage local musicians to come out and perform, especially during a Local Vocals Contest in June, where amateurs and professionals are welcome to compete on Thursday nights from 7 to 10 p.m.



George’s Local Brew is owned by Brenda Lorton and co-managed by her husband, Chris Lorton. It was named for several Georges in their extended families. Chris Lorton said the establishment was inspired during a trip he and his wife took to Nashville.



“The talent contest is open to anyone in the area who wants to compete and there is a $500 grand prize for the winner,” Chris Lorton, general manager, said. “People have a chance to perform from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday nights. We will have three in-house judges that will vote along with the audience voting also. Each Thursday night’s total votes accumulate until the finals night and we will announce the winner.”

It is the Lorton family’s hope to reach not only Jersey County talent, but Madison County, Macoupin County, Greene County, Calhoun County and beyond.

Chris and Brenda Lorton purchased the old Eagles building in Jerseyville and the atmosphere speaks for itself: it is a historical building, exposed brick, oak craftsmanship, and the walls are decorated with historical photos of Jerseyville people, businesses and buildings. George’s has an outside patio with the view of the street, they have a full kitchen serving gourmet burgers, locally raised angus steaks, salads, pizza, appetizers, wings… George’s purchases all of its beef locally.



George’s kitchen is open from 4 to 9 p.m.; the bar opens at 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Lorton family revitalized the old Jerseyville Eagles with the intention of attracting amateur (and professional) talent. George’s has a small stage with state of the art sound system designed and installed by Halpin Music.



Entertainers do not need to pack their equipment, as all is provided. Simply bring a guitar and some talent and “take the stage,” Chris Lorton said.



George’s also has a monitor with endless songs and background music to “help” those not truly equipped. So, if one is just starting, he or she just shows up with the desire to perform we can assist from there,” Chris Lorton said.

George’s wants to attract amateurs to take the stage, but will have professionals with long-time reputations booked on their entertainment schedule as well, especially weekends.

George's Local Brew is located at 205 S. State St. in Jerseyville. More information can be found at http://georgeslocalbrew.com/



Text Chris Lorton at (618) 535-0747 for a chance to perform or send a message through Georges Local Brew on Facebook or call (618) (NEWBREW).

