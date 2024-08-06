ALTON — At Duke Bakery, the term "family business" takes on a literal meaning. This summer, the bakery employed three sisters, Paige, Brooke, and Morgan Rister, continuing a long-standing tradition of hiring family members.

Ben Hollis of Duke Bakery remarked on the bakery's generational workforce, stating, "Employing family members truly means Duke Bakery is a family business! These kids become part of our family as well - it is just so awesome to watch them grow up, go to college, get married, and start families of their own. It's always a treat to have former employees include us in their milestone events or just to stop by with the next generation of employees."

Paige Rister, 18, is preparing to leave for college soon. Her sisters, Brooke, 17, and Morgan, 14, who received a work permit in June, are also part of the team. Hollis mentioned, "Since Paige will be off to college in a short time, I had to schedule the sisters together one last time!"

Paige expressed her appreciation for the family-oriented environment at Duke Bakery. "I like working at Duke Bakery because I love the family-owned business style, and I also love the positive encouragement! I was inspired to work at an early age so I could learn how to save money, and so it could prepare me for working later in life."

Brooke echoed similar sentiments, noting the familial atmosphere. "I think working there at an early age gives you the opportunity to know what a real working environment calls for," she said.

Morgan highlighted the supportive work culture, saying, "I like working at Duke's Bakery because everyone is so positive and helpful, which is great for the busy days. I was inspired to work at a young age so I could learn how to save money for the future."

Duke Bakery's dedication to fostering a family-like environment for its employees is evident, as it continues to welcome siblings, cousins, and even mother-daughter duos into its workforce.