EDWARDSVILLE - While under quarantine, many are using their time to finally build and organize their family trees. Fortunately, there are numerous online resources available for genealogy at no cost. However, the Madison County Archival Library has many one-of-a-kind resources and photographs that are not available anywhere else and a knowledgeable staff who knows where to go to find specific kinds of information

Although the Archival Library is closed to the public, employees are still at the library during regular working hours, socially distanced, and working on cataloging and scanning donations of documents and photographs. They are also answering calls, so if genealogists find a place where they are “stuck” and need a look-up, they can call for assistance. The phone number for the Archival Library is 618-656-7569. Hours for telephone inquiries are Wed-Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Society researchers are also taking questions and providing advice on local history and genealogy through their Facebook page, “Madison County Historical Society,” or by calling 618-656-1294.

More like this:

State Sen. Belt Secures Over $400,000 for Belleville, East St. Louis, Other Metro East Libraries
5 days ago
Six Mile Regional Library District Outlines Services and Summer Events
Jun 3, 2025
How to Create a Summer Scrapbook to Capture Memories
Jun 30, 2025
Giannoulias Awarding $20 Million in Grants to Benefit Illinois Libraries
Jul 2, 2025
Granite City Community High School Selected To Receive Readers' Choice Grant
Jun 23, 2025

 