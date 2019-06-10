GODFREY – Approximately 110 students earned their General Equivalency Diploma (GED®) through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department and the Regional Office of Education No. 40 Adult Learning Centers in 2019.

Of those, approximately 50 students will walk across the stage of the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre inside the Hatheway Cultural Center during the 43rd annual GED Graduation, which will take place at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This ceremony brings together two top-notch adult education programs, L&C and ROE 40, to celebrate the successes of our graduates,” said Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris. “I couldn’t be prouder of our students – they find the courage to give education another try and then go on to pass a high-stakes exam that according to the GED® Testing Service, only 60 percent of graduating seniors will pass. This is my favorite night of the year!”

The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Anthony Furhmann, who is the director of Madison County Employment and Training Department, and Guest Speaker Lindsay Griggs, a former L&C GED® student, who also received her Associate in Applied Science and Certificate of Proficiency in Restoration Ecology this year.

The graduation celebration is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after. Those who would like to learn more can visit www.lc.edu/adulted.

More like this: