GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is collaborating with the Granite City Tree Advisory Board to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The celebration and tree planting at Maryville 1-2 Education Center begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon. Activities will continue at Wilson 1-2 Education Center at 1 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are excited to partner with GCSD9 to celebrate Arbor Day by planting native trees at Maryville and Wilson School," said Carole Valencia, Granite City Tree Advisory Board Committee member. "The trees that we plant at these schools will bring beauty, shade, and happiness to children for years to come."

Nine trees will be planted at each school for a total of 18, and a proclamation will be read by the City of Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Granite City Tree Advisory Board for this year’s Arbor Day celebration," said GCSD9 Superintendent Dr. Don J. Harris. "Collaborating to plant trees at both Maryville and Wilson Schools is a meaningful step in teaching our students the importance of environmental stewardship, while making a lasting impact on our campuses."

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.