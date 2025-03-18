GRANITE CITY – A remarkable 150 band students from Coolidge Junior High School and Grigsby Intermediate School recently showcased their musical talents at the Illinois Grade School Music Association (IGSMA) State Solo/Ensemble Contest held March 1 at Coolidge.

This prestigious event has been hosted at Coolidge for the past 15 years and continues to be a highlight for young musicians in the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

Of the 150 students who participated, an impressive 132 received an Excellent or Superior rating, demonstrating their dedication, hard work, and musical growth. These talented students spent three months diligently preparing their solos, culminating in outstanding performances at the contest.

The IGSMA State Solo/Ensemble Contest provides students with a platform to refine their musical skills and gain valuable performance experience. The continued success of Granite City’s band students is a testament to the strength of the district’s music program and the unwavering support of parents, educators, and the community.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: