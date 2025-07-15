GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced its school supply lists for the upcoming 2025-26 school year, which is set to begin on Thursday, August 14.

Additional items may be added by individual teachers at the start of the year. It is recommended to purchase additional basic supplies during the “Back to School” sales especially things like pencils, paper, spiral notebooks, pocket folders and crayons.

GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL (9th-12th Grade) - ENGLISH | SPANISH

COOLIDGE JUNIOR HIGH (7th & 8th Grade)- ENGLISH | SPANISH

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (Kindergarten-6th Grade) - ENGLISH | SPANISH

Article continues after sponsor message

LAKE EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT SERVICES CENTER - ENGLISH | SPANISH

Enrollment and registration remains open for the 2025-26 school year and GCSD9 families can register by using your SKYWARD account on a web browser. For all NEW enrollments, visit the Enrollment/Registration website for required documents prior to visiting our enrollment center:

James J. Greenwald Administration Building

3200 Maryville Road

Granite City, IL 62040

Phone: (618) 451-5800

Email: information@gcsd9.net

Registration Hours - June 1-July 25

Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Friday: 7-11 a.m.

Registration Hours - July 28-August 29

Monday through Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

As a reminder, students will not be allowed to attend school on the first day if not registered or enrolled. The first day of student attendance is set for Thursday, Aug. 14.

More like this: