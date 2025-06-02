GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced enrollment and registration is now open for the 2025-26 school year.

Families can register by using your SKYWARD account, and will have to make a designation to receive bus transportation.

For all NEW enrollments, visit our Enrollment/Registration website for required documents prior to visiting our enrollment center.

In accordance with enrollment and registration requirements, families currently restricted from accessing the Online Registration option will soon receive further instructions to complete the registration process.

James J. Greenwald Administration Building

3200 Maryville Road

Granite City, IL 62040

Admin Office Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.-Noon

Enrollment Office Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Friday: 7-11 a.m.

Students will not be allowed to attend school on the first day if not registered or enrolled. The first day of student attendance is set for Thursday, August 14. In addition, students not registered by Friday, August 1 will not receive bus transportation until Wednesday, August 27.

If you have questions please visit Student Services at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road, call 618-451-5800, or visit our website: www.gcsd9.net.



NOTE: Registration cannot be completed on the Skyward app. Families must login through a web browser on your computer or phone.

